Mary Louise Cramer

April 26, 1926—April 16, 2022

RACINE—Mary Louise (nee: Hall) Cramer passed away peacefully at Primrose Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant on Holy Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Mary Lou was born in Racine on April 26, 1926, to the late Gorman and Gertrude (nee: Baggott) Hall, the oldest of six children. After graduating from St. Catherine’s High School, Class of ‘44, Mary Lou traveled by train for four years to Marquette University in Milwaukee, graduating in 1948. She taught high school English in Abbotsford, Wisconsin for a year before returning to Racine. On November 19, 1949, she married the love of her life, Eugene

“Gene” Cramer in St. Rose Catholic Church, Racine. Once the children began arriving, her priority was being a full-time homemaker. As a young mom with a bunch of kids, she really looked forward to monthly Bridge Club with girlfriends from high school and college. She was the last survivor of that Bridge Club and missed her friends Mary, Laverne, Margaret and Polly. After the children were grown, Mary Lou served as librarian at St. Bonaventure School and later for Racine Public Library Bookmobile.

Mary Lou was a quiet woman who had a lifelong love of books. It was important for her to continue learning to keep her mind sharp. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was introduced to Wordle a few weeks ago, which she enjoyed. When COVID hit, she learned to use Facetime on her ipad to connect with family. She was aware of current events and all things Packers. She kept track of where her children and grandchildren were going, even as adults. And she always remembered birthdays. In addition to reading, she enjoyed traveling with Gene, attending the grandchildren’s activities, genealogical research, knitting and quilting.

Surviving are her children: Sally (Tim Marcotte) Cramer of Stevens Point, WI, Susan (Greg) Steiner of Mount Horeb, WI, Steven (Susan) Cramer of Redwood City, CA, Greg Cramer of Almond, WI, and Peggy (Mike) Harris of Racine. Also surviving are grandchildren: Noah Steiner, Megan (Alberto) Lazarte, Hannah (Hugo) Reynolds, Andrew Steiner, Monica McCovery, Audrey Schwanz, Manya Cramer, Ellen Harris, Claire Harris and Sam Harris; great-grandchildren: D’marion McCovery, Kesan McCovery, Myles Lazarte, Bianca Lazarte, Sawyer Reynolds and Clayton Reynolds. Surviving siblings include: Kathryn (George) Mueller, Thomas (Patricia) Hall and David Hall. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Lou was greeted in Heaven by her beloved son, Brian Cramer; brother and sister-in-law, J. William and Carol Hall; sister, Dorothy Joan Hall; and sister-in-law, Fusae Hall.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Visitation will be at St. Paul the Apostle from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery. A luncheon will follow. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School, St. Paul the Apostle Parish or a charity of your choice have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Robert Gullberg, Primrose Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you.

