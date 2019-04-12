Mary Lou Vandenburg (Nee: Butterbaugh)

February 19, 1939—April 7, 2019
RACINE—Mary Lou Vandenburg, age 80, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Avenue, with Rev. Chris Bryan officiating. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Memorials to Plymouth Congregational Church or to any animal organization of one’s choice have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.