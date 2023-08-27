Mary Lou graduated from St. John Nepomuck, St. Catherine’s Class of 1953. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in dental Hygiene from Marquette University; later going on to the University of Wisconsin to earn her master’s degree in educational administration. Throughout her career, she worked at various dental practices in Racine, then Marquette University Department of Dental Hygiene, and Madison Area Technical College in Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene. She was a member and volunteer of St. James Catholic Parish serving several terms on the Parish Council. She was the past president of the Wisconsin Dental Hygienists’ Association.