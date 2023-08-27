April 5, 1935—August 23, 2023
MADISON—Mary Lou Masik, age 88, passed away on August 23, 2023 at the Attic Angel Community in Middleton, Wisconsin. She was born on April 5, 1935 in Racine, Wisconsin to parents Joseph and Norma Masik.
Mary Lou graduated from St. John Nepomuck, St. Catherine’s Class of 1953. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in dental Hygiene from Marquette University; later going on to the University of Wisconsin to earn her master’s degree in educational administration. Throughout her career, she worked at various dental practices in Racine, then Marquette University Department of Dental Hygiene, and Madison Area Technical College in Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene. She was a member and volunteer of St. James Catholic Parish serving several terms on the Parish Council. She was the past president of the Wisconsin Dental Hygienists’ Association.
She is survived by her sister, Joellyn Berres and three nieces and their families.
She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church or to St. Catherine’s High School in Racine.
