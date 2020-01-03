Mary Lou Kullberg

She was born December 13, 1945 in Elkhorn, WI the daughter of the late Walter O. and Dorothy E. (Turnquist) Kullberg. Mary graduated in 1964 from Williams Bay High School and in 1968 from Bethel College of St. Paul, MN with a Bachelors degree in Education. She taught elementary school for over 30 years retiring in 1999 from S.C. Johnson Elementary School of Racine, WI. Mary was a member of the Racine Bible Church of Racine, WI. Mary is survived by her brother: Chuck (Cheryl) Kullberg of Williams Bay, WI, her niece, Kate (Chad) Marchewka of Seattle, WA, her great-niece and nephew: Henry and Ada Marchewka both of Seattle, WA and by her many loving church family and friends who meant so much to her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Kullberg.