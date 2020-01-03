December 13, 1945—December 30, 2019
RACINE—Mary Lou Kullberg: 74, of Racine died Monday December 30, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center of Racine, WI.
She was born December 13, 1945 in Elkhorn, WI the daughter of the late Walter O. and Dorothy E. (Turnquist) Kullberg. Mary graduated in 1964 from Williams Bay High School and in 1968 from Bethel College of St. Paul, MN with a Bachelors degree in Education. She taught elementary school for over 30 years retiring in 1999 from S.C. Johnson Elementary School of Racine, WI. Mary was a member of the Racine Bible Church of Racine, WI. Mary is survived by her brother: Chuck (Cheryl) Kullberg of Williams Bay, WI, her niece, Kate (Chad) Marchewka of Seattle, WA, her great-niece and nephew: Henry and Ada Marchewka both of Seattle, WA and by her many loving church family and friends who meant so much to her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Kullberg.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Racine Bible Church 12505 Spring Street Sturtevant, WI 53177 with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh officiating. Private burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Visitation will be Saturday at church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made in Mary name to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box 4527 New York, New York 10163 or to Racine Bible Church. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase- Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
HAASE-LOCKWOOD & ASSOCIATES, FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
262-723-6390
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.