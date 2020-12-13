Mary Lou Hoppe (Johnson)

She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1966”. She was employed with SC Johnson for thirty years and then with Snap-on-Tools for twenty-two years before retiring in 2019. An extremely hard worker, Mary Lou also bartended at the Rhino Bar, Wilburs, Kenny’s on 6th and the Country Pump through the years. On October 14, 1991, Mary Lou married Dale Hoppe in Las Vegas. They shared twenty-five wonderful years together before Dale preceded her in death on July 17, 2016. Mary Lou was a huge fan and season ticket holder for the Packers and Brewers and loved going to games throughout the country with her friends. An avid bowler, she loved bowling with her husband, friends and especially traveling to nationals with dear friends. Mary Lou enjoyed her many leagues as well, cribbage, darts, sheepshead. Mary Lou will be remembered fondly for her fearlessness, humor, generosity, and zest for life. Her favorite past time was traveling, whether it be driving down to Ohio to spend time with family, or the road trip to FL family with her high school friend or traveling to vacation destinations with family and friends, especially enjoying the summer vacations to Cisco and Fox Lake. Lord only knows how many thrill rides she went on, with her latest passion being parasailing.