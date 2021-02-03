August 13, 1945—January 20, 2021

RACINE—Mary Lou Evans, age 75, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, August 13, 1945 to Eugene and Dorothy (Nee: Oteman) Mikulesky.

Mary Lou was raised in Racine where she attended St. John Nepomuk Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 63”. She was lead waitress at Wells Bros for 26 years. “If you went to Wells for a pizza you knew Mary Lou”. Mary Lou loved bowling, fishing, the Brewers and Packers, spending time with family and sharing a nice whiskey water with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Grant, her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Tom Kilberg, and her baby niece, Colleen. Mary Lou is loved and survived by her sister, Maryln and Jim Ratliff; her sons, Edward (Cindy) Despins, Eugene Despins, and Lawrence Pedersen; her grandchildren, Mark and Danny Olsen, Riley Despins, Alexandria and Mark Cornella, Mariah and Bradee Pedersen; special niece, Kim (Norton) , nephews, Shawn, Joey, and Jeremy, and grand nieces, Maddie and Kelsie.

Mary Lou will be forever missed but peace is found in knowing she has gone to eternal happiness with our heavenly Father. Love you Lulu!