Mary Lou Evans
Mary Lou Evans, age 75, of Racine, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence. Visitation will be held at Mound Cemetery Chapel, 1147 West Blvd Saturday, February 6, 2021, 10-11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. and interment at Mound Cemetery. A full obituary will follow or can be found on the funeral home website.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

