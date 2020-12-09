August 27, 1937—December 4, 2020
RACINE—Mary Lou Dettmer, age 83, passed peacefully away at St. Monica’s Senior Living Center on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Mary Lou was born in Emporia, Kansas on August 27, 1937 to Carl William and Velma Alice (nee. Farrar) Dettmer.
Survivors include Sharon Burdick, her partner of 43 years; sister-in-law Peggy Dettmer of New Mexico; nieces, Sandy DeRoche of Louisiana and Becky (Paul) Sanderlin of Florida; nephew, Steve (Doris) Dettmer of New Mexico and the Burdicks, who were her adopted family. Along with family Mary Lou will be missed by dear friends, Sue Manalli, Peggy Robbins, Tom Martin, Jane Key, members of Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community and many other friends.
Mary Lou’s greatest passion in life, besides her many friends, was art in its many forms. She graduated from Kansas State Teachers College with a B.S. in Art Education. At Shawnee Mission Public Schools in Kansas Mary Lou taught Junior High Students for a few years. Her love of art inspired her to expand her education at California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California where she obtained a B.F.A. Degree. Mary Lou’s creativity grew throughout her career. She was able to share her work through numerous medias as an illustrator for Hallmark Card, Western Publishing and Freelance work.
After retirement her sense of whimsey was displayed through her fanciful Summertime creations of the Cats, Bear, Fish, Lighthouse, Sphere, Adirondack Chairs and Clock for the fundraising Art Events for Downtown Racine. Her Painted Lady Dolls are a treasure to those who own them. Mary Lou also was a talented jeweler. Recently, in 2019, her illustration of Cookie Monster and Ernie from “The Sesame Street Story Book” was included in the Sesame Street’s 50-year anniversary edition “Love the Fur You’re In”. Mary Lou loved Mickey Mouse. Her collection of everything “Mickey” was extensive. In her own words her goals were: “I want to work creatively with a variety of media to produce visually happy things.”
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Velma, and her brother Bill. Also, good friends Liz Chapman, Frannie Glass, Linda Winchester, Don Dalton to name a few.
In keeping with Mary Lou’s wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
If you wish, donations can be made to Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community, PO Box 081515 Racine, WI 53408 or Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53404 in Mary Lou’s name.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.