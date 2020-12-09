August 27, 1937—December 4, 2020

RACINE—Mary Lou Dettmer, age 83, passed peacefully away at St. Monica’s Senior Living Center on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Mary Lou was born in Emporia, Kansas on August 27, 1937 to Carl William and Velma Alice (nee. Farrar) Dettmer.

Survivors include Sharon Burdick, her partner of 43 years; sister-in-law Peggy Dettmer of New Mexico; nieces, Sandy DeRoche of Louisiana and Becky (Paul) Sanderlin of Florida; nephew, Steve (Doris) Dettmer of New Mexico and the Burdicks, who were her adopted family. Along with family Mary Lou will be missed by dear friends, Sue Manalli, Peggy Robbins, Tom Martin, Jane Key, members of Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community and many other friends.

Mary Lou’s greatest passion in life, besides her many friends, was art in its many forms. She graduated from Kansas State Teachers College with a B.S. in Art Education. At Shawnee Mission Public Schools in Kansas Mary Lou taught Junior High Students for a few years. Her love of art inspired her to expand her education at California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California where she obtained a B.F.A. Degree. Mary Lou’s creativity grew throughout her career. She was able to share her work through numerous medias as an illustrator for Hallmark Card, Western Publishing and Freelance work.