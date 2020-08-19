Mary Lou Coleman (Nee: Ramey)
RACINE—Mary Lou Coleman, age 77, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Please see Thursday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.
