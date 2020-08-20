Mary Lou Coleman (Nee: Ramey)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 22, 1942 – August 17, 2020

RACINE – Mary Lou Coleman, age 77, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was born in Big Rock, VA, September 22, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Pearl (Nee: Stiltner) Ramey. Mary Lou was the baby of 11 children.

On December 7, 1960, in Big Rock, VA, she was united in marriage to Clarence B. Coleman and they moved their young family to Racine in 1968. Mary Lou was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church now Journey in Faith. She earned a degree in accounting and a masters degree in Religion. She was employed by Western Publishing. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 60 years, Clarence; son, Ricky (Garrette) Coleman; daughter, Chrystal (Russell) Barth; step daughter, Linda (Scott) Copeland; grandchildren, Joshua Barth, Kevin Coleman, Jordan Barth, Taylor Brown, Jacob Copeland, Austin Copeland; great grandchildren, Logan Barth, Marissa Barth, and Tristan Coleman; sister, Ruth (Chet) Hayth; in-laws, Reford (Mary) Coleman, Earmie (Steve) Collins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.