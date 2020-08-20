Mary Lou Coleman (Nee: Ramey)

September 22, 1942 – August 17, 2020
RACINE – Mary Lou Coleman, age 77, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was born in Big Rock, VA, September 22, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Pearl (Nee: Stiltner) Ramey. Mary Lou was the baby of 11 children.
On December 7, 1960, in Big Rock, VA, she was united in marriage to Clarence B. Coleman and they moved their young family to Racine in 1968. Mary Lou was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church now Journey in Faith. She earned a degree in accounting and a masters degree in Religion. She was employed by Western Publishing. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 60 years, Clarence; son, Ricky (Garrette) Coleman; daughter, Chrystal (Russell) Barth; step daughter, Linda (Scott) Copeland; grandchildren, Joshua Barth, Kevin Coleman, Jordan Barth, Taylor Brown, Jacob Copeland, Austin Copeland; great grandchildren, Logan Barth, Marissa Barth, and Tristan Coleman; sister, Ruth (Chet) Hayth; in-laws, Reford (Mary) Coleman, Earmie (Steve) Collins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, 11 a.m. with Reverend Allison Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends my meet with the family prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. The funeral will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Mary Lou Coleman Page, select services, and select livestream.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to caregivers Jessica Kauzrich and Kathy Mueller for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
