June 30, 1929—October 23, 2018
BROOKFIELD—Mary Leeuw Stewart, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Silverado Care Community in Brookfield, WI.
Mary was born in Holland, MI on June 30, 1929, to Edward and Elizabeth Leeuw. Mary was married to Richard (Dick) at the Methodist Church in Merritt, MI on June 14, 1952.
Mary graduated High School in Merritt, MI, in 1947. She moved to Bay City, MI and worked at Dow Chemical Company in their payroll and advertising department. Mary met Dick at a church dance and they were married in Merritt, MI. Mary began college at the University of Michigan, but took a leave in 1953, when her first son, Scot, was born. She and Dick raised Scot, Greg, and Beth, in Michigan, then Wisconsin. She finished her college studies at Mt. Mary, when her children were raised. She was very successful in real estate sales, when she and Dick moved to Racine, WI.
She is survived by her sons Scot (JoAnn) and Greg, her daughter, Beth (Richard), grandchildren Roy, Rick, Alec, Inanna, and Sevin. She is also survived by great grandsons Tristan, Isaac, Felix, and Perry. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, who passed away on April 23, 2017. Shed was also preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Warren and Irwin. Mary will be remembered by all, for her constant smile, kindness, and willingness to always help and teach others. Her love of gardening and sewing presents for family and friends have been passed on to many of those.
Services, celebrating Mary’s life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Wauwatosa and are being planned for a future date. Care entrusted to Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee (Max A. Sass)
414-384-2424
