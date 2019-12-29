April 24, 1951 – December 27, 2019

Mary Lee Yambor, 68, of Burlington passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 24, 1951 to LeRoy and Romayne (nee: Mehring) Eisenbart. A lifelong resident of Burlington, she attended St. Mary Grade School and Burlington High School. In 8th grade, her future brother-in-law stole her bicycle, later to be retrieved by who would become her husband of 51 years, Ronald Yambor. On August 17, 1968, they were united in marriage at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. They resided in a home around the corner for most of their lives, where they were “rooted” and raised their family, surrounded by long lasting neighbors that were also friends.

As a wife and mother, Mary made a home and life for her family that was always full of love, creativity, and an innate ability to know when her children were trying to “pull a fast one’. When her children were young, she was an in-home childcare provider. She enjoyed staying up-to-date with the “babysitting kids” over the years and learning where their journeys in life led them. She was active in Girl Scouts as a leader, Chairperson of the cookie sale for Racine County, and member of the Board of Directors.