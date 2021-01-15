Mary Lee Terwall

A memorial service to honor Marilee will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday, January 15th, 2021 at Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405). A visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the church from 5:30 P.M. until the time of service. Any donations in Marilee’s memory should be made to Calvary Memorial Church. The family also asks to remind you that in lieu of the current situation as it pertains to Covid; that everyone respects social distancing and that face masks are required. If you are susceptible and or are concerned about the significance of Covid the family respects your concerns and would ask that you refrain from attending. We know you loved her. A full obituary can be found on the funeral homes website.