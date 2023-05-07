Mary Lee A. Mansell
Jan. 18, 1947 - May 3, 2023
WINTER GARDEN FL - Mary Lee A. Mansell, 76, died on May 3, 2023. Mary was born on January 18, 1947, in Chicago, IL.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Tom) Pfingstag. Mary is predeceased by her devoted husband of over 50 years, John, and her son, Christopher.
Before her retirement, Mary enjoyed over 25 years teaching grade school and middle school in Orlando, FL. She loved sharing her excitement for literature and the arts with her students. We are blessed to know that she played an inspirational part in so many young lives.