Mary L. Slovachek

April 5, 1955 - May 18, 2022

RACINE - Mary Lynn Slovachek, 67, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on April 5, 1955 to Robert and Nancy (nee: Stauss) Slovachek in Racine.

Mary was a graduate of Case High School, class of 1973. She was employed with Eaton Manufacturing for many years. Mary was a geocacher and she enjoyed the time spent with her sister and mom at the casino.

She is survived by her sister, Joan Slovachek of Stevens Point; nephew, Thomas Slovachek; and sister-in-law, Kathy (Watts) Slovachek. She is further survived by cousins, other relatives, wonderful neighbors and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill.

Keeping with Mary's wishes, no services will be held.

Memorials to Midwest Dachshund Rescue at MWDR.org or www.dachshund.rescueshelter.com/Wisconsin have been suggested.

Special thank you to Mary's remarkable loving and caring neighbors and to Lisa for taking over the care of Mary's dogs.

