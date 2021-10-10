GREENFIELD - Mary L. Rondinelli, of Greenfield, WI passed away peacefully on October 4, 2021. Mary is survived by her sons: John, Dave (Bernie) and Mike (June). Her grandchildren: Angela, Michelle (Pete), Jessica (Christopher), Dana and Tony. Her great grand-daughter Ruby. Her sister Pat; her sister-in-law Eva; and countless nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Parish, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. St, Milwaukee, WI. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Mary will be buried after the service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine, WI, next to Frank and her son Mark.