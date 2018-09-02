Mary L. Riley

February 11, 1939—August 27, 2018
RACINE—Mary Louise Riley, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018 at her residence in Racine, WI.
She was born on February 11, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee. Mary was a long time resident of Chicago, Illinoi,s where she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield. In 1992 Mary relocated to Racine and work for Society Assets, as a Care Giver. Mary was chosen to do a special job by God with her family, and she faithfully performed her duties. When she was called home He said “Job well done my good and faithful servant, time to come home.” She leaves to celebrate her Homecoming, Son, Enrico (Sharon) Perkins Sr.; grandchildren, Renard (Veronica) Riley, Tracey (Byron) Cowan, Kellee Riley, Sharica Perkins and Enrico (Morgan) Perkins Jr.; great grandchildren, Dominique Riley, LaSandra Thomas, Asia Reese Jaison Lester, Aaron Riley, Kemaya Bowan Riley; nieces and nephews: Doris Triche, Lolita Triche, Harold (Chris) Triche, Vincent Triche, Rosiland (Clemmie) Roberts and a host of other beloved family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Perkins; sister, Barbara Granderson and daughter, Thadine Riley.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 11:00am at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service.
