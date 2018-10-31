Mary L. Metzger

March 13, 1945 – October 27, 2018
RACINE – Mary “Mickie” L. (nee: McNeil) Metzger, age 73, passed away peacefully at Villa at Lincoln Park early Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
Mary was born in Racine on March 13, 1945 to the late William and Ethel (nee: Skepper) McNeil. A graduate of Washington Park High School, Mary went on to be employed by Master Appliance and Kortendick Ace Hardware. On July 19, 1969 at Christ Church United Methodist, Mary was united in marriage with the love of her life, Richard G. Metzger, who passed away on January 10, 2012.
Among her interests, Mary enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband; going out to socialize with family & friends; had an extensive collection of decorative plates, figurines & lighthouses; a master of counted cross stitch; and spoiling her Bichon Frise canine daughter, Chelsea.
Surviving are her brother, Jim (Elaine) McNeil; niece, Michelle (Mark) Krause; nephews, Fred (CeCe) Metzger and Chuck (Laura) Metzger; other special relatives and close circle of friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Dave (Linda) and Bill (Ruth) McNeil; sister, Shirley McNeil; and brother-in-law, William (Gerada “Gerri”) Metzger.
A service celebrating Mary’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 5:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Mickie’s love for animals, contributions to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus have been suggested.
A special note of thanks to Grace Hospice and to Mickie’s devoted friends & neighbors for their compassionate care and support given in her time of need.
