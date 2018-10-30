Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary L. Metzger "Mickie"

March 13, 1945 – October 27, 2018

RACINE – Mary “Mickie” L. (nee: McNeil) Metzger, age 73; beloved wife of the late Richard G. Metzger; passed away peacefully at The Villa at Lincoln Park early Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.

A service celebrating Mary’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 5:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see Wednesday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mary L. Metzger 'Mickie'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments