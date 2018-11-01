Mary L. Metzger "Mickie"

March 13, 1945 – October 27, 2018
RACINE – Mary “Mickie” L. (nee: McNeil) Metzger, age 73, passed away peacefully at Villa at Lincoln Park early Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.
A service celebrating Mary’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 5:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Mickie’s love for animals, contributions to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
