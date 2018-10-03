August 3, 1935—September 28, 2018
RACINE—Mary Lois Faculjak (Nee: Giuntoli) died on Friday, September 28, 2018. She was an active person, an independent thinker, and she fiercely loved those around her. Mary will be remembered forever and dearly missed.
Mary was born August 3, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late William and Bruna Giuntoli. She was married to the late Frank Joseph Faculjak for 54 years. Now that she is with Frank, we know she is happy.
Mary is survived by her siblings Betty Krohn, Dorothy L. Michalski, and David (Melissa) Giuntoli, many nieces and nephews, her five children Claire Schmitt (Mark), Michael Falk, Barbara (Jim McCarthy), Gary and Carol (Mark Johnston) as well as her seven grandchildren Deidra and Zachary Larsen, Megan Falk, Lewis and Alice Johnston, and Justin and Campbell McCarthy.
Mary spent her 20-year career as a scientist working for the Medical College of Wisconsin and Aurora Medical Center. She was an avid reader who loved crossword puzzles, post-season baseball, and being in the sun – especially at Silver Lake. Mary was dedicated to her daily jog and her gym friends, and enjoyed working at the polls on Election Day.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 7,, 2018 from 4:00-7:00pm and Monday, October 8 from 10:00-11:00am, with a service immediately following, both held at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in the Town of Dover, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Friends of Wehr Nature Center in Franklin, WI or Wisconsin Public Radio. Mary wanted you to remember pleasant times with her and celebrate happy memories.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
