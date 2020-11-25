Mary L. Eastman

1939 - 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Mary Eastman was surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 19th, 2020, when she went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81.

Mary was born on March 28th, 1939 in Port Huron, MI to Lloyd and Elsie Burnell. She married her soulmate, Bud (Lawrence) Eastman, on June 8th, 1960 in Spokane, WA. They spent the majority of their early years in Port Huron, MI until moving to Wisconsin in 1977. In their 60 years together, they raised three children, Stephanie, Stacey and Angela, and loved 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Mary was known as a supportive friend to many, loving anyone who walked through her door. She was a particularly strong advocate for the underprivileged. Mary was a compassionate caregiver for hundreds of students, including those with special needs during her 19 years as a teaching assistant at Racine Unified School District and Racine Christian School. Always an active member of the community, Mary volunteered with P.E.O, Quota International of Kenosha-Racine, Hospice Alliance and her church, First Presbyterian Church of Racine. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and acceptance to all.