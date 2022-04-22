June 18, 1948 - April 19, 2022

RACINE - With her family by her side, Mary L. Deschler passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Mary was born in Racine on June 18, 1948, daughter of the late Harvey and Rita (nee: Mertens) Deschler.

Mary, a lifetime resident of Racine, graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1966". Following graduation, she proudly served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Through the years, Mary was employed in the accounting department at Gordon Maier, Modine Mfg., Kohl's Department Store and eventually retired as a lead supervisor accountant at J.I. Case/New Holland Company after 30+years.

Mary will be best remembered for her love of dogs including her current fur baby, Ringo, named after her favorite music group "The Beatles". She had a special bond with her childhood friends and enjoyed the laughs and spending time reminiscing with them throughout the years. Mary has left a lasting impression in many people's lives including those of her daughter and grandchildren. Her compassion for her family and neighborhood friends was impeccable and her sarcasm will live on for years to come!

Mary will be dearly missed by her daughter, Brenda (Marc) Lois; grandchildren: Allyson Vaughn, Zoey and Owen Lois; brothers: Glen (Judy) Deschler, Peter (Chris) Deschler; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends and her canine companion. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her sisters: Bonnie Deschler and Janet Haigh.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Funeral services with Full Military Honors will start at 4:30 p.m. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Wolfgang Dog Rescue have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Ascension CVI2 staff for their wonderful care for Mary. An extra special thanks to Nurse Practitioner Whitney for her love, compassion and assistance.

