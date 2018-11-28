September 9, 1948—November 20, 2018
WIND POINT – Mary K. Urhausen, 70, passed away at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare – St. Francis in Milwaukee on November 20, 2018.
Mary was born in Racine to Ted and Marie (nee Schmitz) Urhausen on September 9, 1948. She grew up and lived on a farm all her life. She acquired a love for animals and became a Veterinarian. She worked many years at the Franksville Veterinary Clinic.
Mary had a fantastic love for animals all her life. She owned Schmitz farm that included: dogs, horses, cows, and chickens. Mary was also an accomplished writer having published science fiction books.
Mary is survived by her sisters: Monica Johnson and Barbie Urhausen; brother, John Urhausen; cousin, Joe Schmitz; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her aunts and uncles.
Per Mary’s wishes, she was cremated with no services. Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine, Wisconsin, 53403. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
A special thank you to Julie Newborg, James D. Vass, and Marion E. Dow-Vass for their tremendous support and Joellen Fox, ICU nurse at Ascension – All Saints Healthcare for her kind and compassionate care.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
