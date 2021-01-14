Mary K. Stublaski (nee: Donahue)

August 18, 1954—January 10, 2021

RACINE—Mary Kathryn Stublaski, age 66, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Milwaukee, August 18, 1954 the 4th of 7 children of Daniel and Ruth (Nee: Luetkens) Donahue.

Mary grew up in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1972”. On May 4, 1974 St. Rita’s Catholic Church she was united in marriage to the love of her life Edward J. Stublaski. Mary had been employed in retail for many years her favorites being Zahn’s Department Store and Lee’s Flowers. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and anything that included her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and sister who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years Ed; her daughters, Caitlin Stublaski (Jarod Charo), Ellie (Brian) Scheller, Carly Stublaski; siblings, Michael (Sue) Donahue, Patricia (Ralph) Aulenta, Daniel (Ann) Donahue, Ruthann (Roger) Schultz, Kathy Donahue; mother-in-law, Dawn Stublaski; in-laws, William Biang, Thomas Stublaski, Fran (Tom) Wendt, Clem (Erin) Stublaski, Beth (Daniel) Wendt, Rita (Doug) Radwill, Ann (JR) Burkhammer, Mary Szukalski, Steve (Heidi) Stublaski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Colleen Biang and her father-in-law, Thomas Stublaski.