May 16, 1949—Feb. 22, 2022

BURLINGTON, WI—Mary K. Schultz, 72, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa with her two daughters surrounding her.

Mary was born on May 16, 1949 to Francis and Valieta (nee Vos) Storm in Burlington, Wisconsin.

She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Burlington High School in 1968. She was united in marriage to Roy R. Schultz on October 24, 1970. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2001.

Mary was a caring woman who showed compassion and love. She was lucky enough to be full time with her kids, and as they grew she took on various part time jobs. Her passion was to volunteer for church and other organizations. She loved to dance and make people laugh. She had a caring heart and showed you the way.

Mary is survived by her children: Corina (David) Kretschmer and Shelly (Brad) Kopania; grandchildren: Tamlyn Kretschmer, Derek Kretschmer, Lily Kopania and Ella Kopania; her siblings: Dennis (Pat) Storm, Richard (Jill) Storm, Gail (Mike) Clark and Nancy (Duey) Sekeres; and her in-laws: Kay Schultz, Laura (Larry) Uhen and David Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Kenneth Storm and brother-in-law Jerry Schultz.

The family would like to thank Summit Hospital’s ICU nurses and staff and the staff at Zilber Hospice, especially Diane H., for their care and compassion during this time.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requiring that all attendees wear masks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mary’s urn will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

