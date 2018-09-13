April 10, 1925—September 10, 2018
Mary Joanne Belden passed away peacefully on September 10, 2018 at the age of 93.
She was born on April 10, 1925 in Racine, Wisconsin to Stanley and Mame Belden. Jody, as she is known, attended Winslow Elementary School and graduated from Washington Park High School. After graduation from Park High in 1943, she went to work at J. I. Case Company helping with the WWII war effort, since Case Company was making aircraft parts.
Jody had a deep interest in science. She graduated from Brenau College in Georgia majoring in biology and chemistry. She also did graduate work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine. Jody started working at Abbott Labs in Chicago, then Johnson’s Wax in Racine. She worked in the Research Laboratory as a Plastics Research Chemist at the Parker Pen Company in Janesville. She then worked as a chemist in the Marbon Chemical Division of Borg-Warner Chemicals, Washington, West Virginia.
Jody holds four patents for her work in polymers. She was recognized by the Society of Plastics Engineers for her contributions to that society. She was a member of the American Chemical Society, the West Virginia Society of Professional Engineers, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and is a Mayflower Descendant.
An avid dog lover, Jody had a wide range of additional outside interests, including wine making, woodworking, golf, riding (horses and motorcycles) and she also raised Black Angus cattle.
Jody was preceded in death by her father, Stanley R. Belden, her mother, Mame J. Belden, and her brother, William E. Belden. She is survived by a nephew, William E. (Kathie) Belden, Jr., three nieces, Carolyn Kiley, Patricia Manuel, and Janet (Roger) Robichaux, and many friends, including the “Taco Belles”.
Visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Avenue, on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Best Friends Sanctuary, Kanab, Utah would be much appreciated.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
