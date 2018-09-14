April 10, 1925—September 10, 2018
Mary Joanne Belden passed away peacefully on September 10, 2018 at the age of 93.
Visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Avenue, on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Best Friends Sanctuary, Kanab, Utah would be much appreciated.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
