1945—2021

Mary Jo Seeger (nee: Rousar), 75, a lifetime resident of Racine passed away on January 16, 2021 while vacationing in Florida.

Mary Jo was born October 14, 1945 to parents William and Jo Ann (nee: Wodicka) Rousar. Shortly after her birth William died piloting a P-38 airplane over Alaska while serving his nation. Mary Jo’s mother went on to marry Joseph Habetler the man that helped raise Mary Jo as his own and who she called Dad.

After graduating from Washington Park High School in 1963, she owned and operated Dairy Queen restaurants in Racine and Kenosha counties for over 45 years. Mary Jo enjoyed reading, vacationing in her RV and spending time with family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her fiance Andy Berris; brother Gary (Sandy) Habetler; children Deborah (Jerome) Prucha and Robert (Kathleen) Seeger; five grandchildren Tyler, Jazmyn, Greyson, Evelyn, and Eleanor; as well as many cousins, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of this beautiful women’s life is certainly in order but due to these unforeseen times arrangements will be made for family and close friends to gather in the near future. Please direct memorials to your favorite local animal shelter in Mary Jo’s honor.