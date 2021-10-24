RACINE — Mary Jo Nelson, 86, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
A celebration of Mary Jo’s life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Matt James officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
