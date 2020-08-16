You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Jo Mai
Mary Jo Mai

Mary Jo Mai

RACINE-Mary Jo (nee: Lyons) Mai, 75, passed away at her home on Wednesday August, 12, 2020.

Memorial Service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday August, 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Mai as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

