Mary Jo Mai

RACINE-Mary Jo (nee: Lyons) Mai, 75, passed away at her home on Wednesday August, 12, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday August, 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.
