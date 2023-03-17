TUCSON, AZ—Mary Jo (Dechant) Newcomb, 66, of Tucson, AZ, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Mary Jo was the first of nine children born to Marlene and George Dechant.

She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School with Honors in 1973, where she performed in several plays. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Saint Mary’s University in Minneapolis and worked as a Registered Nurse at St Mary’s Hospital in Racine. She also taught nursing students at Gateway Technical College.

She was larger than life, those who met her couldn’t forget her. She was extremely intelligent, even having skipped a grade in school; beautiful; very funny, sometimes comically melodramatic (e.g. opening gifts, excitedly proclaiming how much she loved it before asking “what is it?”); and enthusiastic and passionate about her interests. She had an eye for style and beauty, thus enjoying redesigning whatever space she was in with great results.

She is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Eric Newcomb, of Tucson, AZ; her mother, Marlene (Andy) Anderson; seven siblings: Lee (Paula) Dechant, Edward (Anne) Dechant, Brian (Barbie) Dechant, Janette (Shane) Scarbrough, JoAnn (Claudia) Dechant, Robert Dechant, and Bernard (partner Michelle) Dechant; stepchildren: Matthew and Rachel; and many other loving relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son, Major William Suys III, USAF, her sister, Jacqueline Dechant, her father, George Dechant, and many beloved Yorkie terriers.

She will be missed dearly. A private memorial has been held.