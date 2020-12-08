Mary Jo Callahan

March 24, 1919 – December 5, 2020

SOMERS—Mary Jo (Burkhard) Callahan, age 101, died on December 5, 2020.

Mary Jo was born March 24, 1919 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to William George and Margaret (Stackhouse) Burkhard. Mary Jo married Robert J. “Bob” Callahan on October 3, 1941. They were happily married for 65 years. She is with him now.

Born and raised in Johnstown, Mary Jo was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, attended St. Columba Elementary School and Johnstown Catholic High School. She was a graduate of Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science degrees in Home Economics and Science. Mary Jo did graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Wisconsin.

Early teaching jobs had Mary Jo at Carrolltown High School and the greater Johnstown School System. After moving to Wisconsin she taught in the Kenosha Catholic School System for 14 years. She touched young lives at St. George’s, St. Benedict’s, St. Peter’s, St. Mark’s, and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools.

Along with her husband, Bob, and her son, Dan, Mary Jo was the office “boss” at the family business, B&D Equipment and Repair in Sturtevant from 1980 until 1999.