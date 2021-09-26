Mary Jo Bichler (nee Klapper)

February 16, 1937 – September 20, 2021

RACINE — Mary Jo Bichler, age 84, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Appleton on February 16, 1937, daughter of the late Walter and Jessie Klapper (nee: Wilson).

Mary Jo graduated from Little Wolf High School in Manawa, WI. She received her RN at Marshfield and earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in nursing from Marquette University. Mary Jo spent time in clinical practice with the VA and other hospitals and in nursing education at Gateway Technical College. As her children began to arrive, she chose to remain at home caring for and nurturing them. When the nest emptied, she spent several years as a Director of Development at St. Catherine’s High School in Racine.