Mary Jo Bichler (nee Klapper)

February 16, 1937 – September 20, 2021
RACINE — Mary Jo Bichler, age 84, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Appleton on February 16, 1937, daughter of the late Walter and Jessie Klapper (nee: Wilson).
Mary Jo graduated from Little Wolf High School in Manawa, WI. She received her RN at Marshfield and earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in nursing from Marquette University. Mary Jo spent time in clinical practice with the VA and other hospitals and in nursing education at Gateway Technical College. As her children began to arrive, she chose to remain at home caring for and nurturing them. When the nest emptied, she spent several years as a Director of Development at St. Catherine’s High School in Racine.
On April 12, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church, she was united in marriage to Robert H. Bichler. Mary Jo was a tireless volunteer donating her time to countless organizations including the Girl Scouts, St. Rita Parish, St. Catherine’s High School, SOAR, and the Racine Community Foundation. She was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, classical music, gardening, time up north, traveling and walks with her dog, Luka. She was passionate about environmental protection and providing for those in need. She will be remembered for her warm smile, kind and compassionate spirit. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Robert; children: Robert (Laura) Bichler of St. Paul, MN, Paul (Gail) Bichler of Brooklyn, NY, Susan (Justin) Holt of Muskego, WI; three grandchildren: Nathan Bichler, Logan and Parker Holt; three step grandchildren: Owen Holt; Kaira Smiskey and Jakeb Smiskey; her sister, Sandra (Rod) Taubel; and in-laws: Mary Schmitz (John), Nic (Mary Ann) Bichler, Tom (Bonnie) Bichler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings; Rhona Clappes, Walter Klapper, and Susan Loughrin.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Unvaccinated individuals are kindly asked to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, Racine Community Foundation, The Siena Catholic Schools of Racine or a charity of your choice have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her doctor; Dr. Syed Hassan and the staff at Ascension Cancer Center and the passionate caregivers from Hospice Alliance.
