RACINE—Mary Jean Clark passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving wife of Charles “Chuck” Clark for 44 years. Cherished mother of Burton “BJ” Clark. Dear sister of Diane Hupp (Dennis Dekeyser). Sister-in-law of Robert (Cindy) Clark, Daniel (Karen) Clark, Joan Clark, and James (the late Catherine) Trottier. Loving aunt of Tiffany Hupp, Michelle (Mark) Wisniewski, Matthew Clark, Michael (Nicole) Clark, Brian Clark, Holly Clark, and Phillip Trottier. Loving great-aunt of Jordan Clark, Alana, Emily, and Tyler Wisniewski. Bestfriend of Sue Steinhauer. Further survived by many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mary was an avid writer and loved horses.