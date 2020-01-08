Mary Jean (Alby) McCourt

Her true love and priority were her family, encouraging all to experience life as an adventure and live it to its fullest. Together, Art, Mary and their children traveled and camped across the country exploring numerous national parks and historic destinations. She supported her children’s participation in sports and music events, attended countless baseball, football, basketball, volleyball, and rugby matches, music concerts, horse and dog shows. She was a kind, generous and welcoming person who opened her home to several Rotary Exchange students, pharmacy interns and friends. She routinely invited people she met to stop by “the lake house”. She had a special relationship with the City of Burlington Fire Department Hose Company No. 2 and invited them to hold their monthly meetings at “the lake house”.