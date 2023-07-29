March 9, 1926—July 26, 2023

Mary Jane (Spantikow) Larsen entered into eternal life Wed July 26, 2023, at the age of 97.

Mary Jane was born March 9, 1926, in Milwaukee to Barbara (Lilla) and Paul Spantikow.

Mary Jane is survived by her children: Sharon, David, Janet (John) Campbell, and Janice Larsen; her grandson, Paul (Naomi) Campbell; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, her brothers, sisters, a grandson, and all in-laws.

Services will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Rd. G, Caledonia Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a noon Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charities.

For a full obituary visit www.swedbergfuneralhome.com.www.swebergfuneralhome.com.