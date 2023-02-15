Mary Jane (Tenuta) Lequia, age 88, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.
Funeral services honoring Mary Jane’s life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Mary Jane will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The family requests that memorial donations, in Mary Jane’s name, be made to your favorite charity.
