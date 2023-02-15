Funeral services honoring Mary Jane’s life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Mary Jane will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The family requests that memorial donations, in Mary Jane’s name, be made to your favorite charity.