October 28, 1926—January 20, 2019
UNION GROVE—Mary Jane Jensen, age 92 of Union Grove, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Aurora Health Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
She was born to the late Arnold and Lydia (Wild) Brodzeller in West Bend, Wisconsin on October 28, 1926.
Over the course of her long life, Mary was known by several names to her beloved family and friends. To her large, close-knit group of siblings, she grew up known as “Mayo”, and in her later years she was “GG” to her eleven great-grandchildren. For many years in between, she was “Mom” to three daughters, “Grandma” to seven grandchildren and “Mary Jane” to a fun-loving group of friends known to her family as the Card Club. She was proud to have helped support her family, both before she met and married Glenn H. Jensen, and while they were raising their children. She was an exceptional talent in the kitchen, and although the skill somehow skipped a generation, she passed a love of cooking and baking along to several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lifelong residents of Wisconsin, Mary and Glenn spent many happy years traveling with the Card Club and visiting their daughters’ families as they lived in Minneapolis, San Diego, Dallas and Hawaii. Mary taught all of her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the finer points of card play, and always knew how to pull together all the ingredients for a good time—whether through food, games or plans for adventure. She was frugal, crafty and creative, often surprising her family and friends with home-made gifts or home décor. No one ever left her house hungry, and she was known to cajole people into finishing “just one more bite” to avoid having leftovers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Jensen, and her brothers Dick, Earl, Roger, Jim and Mac Brodzeller, and sisters Dot Bremser and Sal Brodzeller. She is survived by her sisters, Fran Sandberg and Pat Behnke; daughters, Sandy (Jim) James, Linda Minch and Kathy (Joe Pitts) Paul; grandchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) James, Angela (Forbes McIntosh) James, Carrie Minch, Dustin (Michelle Delin) Minch, Kristin (Tom) Gatyas, Nick Paul and Kelsey Paul; and eleven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Julia and Jenna James, Caden and Kylie Walker, Soren Minch, Gabriel, Cecilia and Arlo Gatyas and Emma Paul.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Union Grove Food Bank, where Mary volunteered. Donations can be made via the website at https://ugfoodbank.org or mailed to 826 Main Street, Suite 2, Union Grove, Wisconsin 53182. The family would also like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the caring professionals at the Timber Oaks facility in Union Grove, who gave great comfort to Mary and her family in her final days.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, 908-11th Avenue, Union Grove, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of service. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.