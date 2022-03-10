Mary Jane Dey passed away on July 19, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born September 16, 1925, in Wittenberg, Wisconsin to Arthur and Elizabeth Christensen and grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She attended Dana College where she met fellow student and future-husband, Frederick Brengelman. They moved to California in 1957 where they raised four children. In the 1970’s, following her divorce, Mary returned to Wisconsin and served for many years in the Carthage College Pastor’s office under Rev. Dudley Riggle. She met Werner Dey and they were happily married until Werner’s death in 2006.

Mary and Werner were part of the founding congregation of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kenosha and were active church members. Mary overcame many challenges including mild cerebral palsy. That did not slow her down as she moved four children multiple times around the country and abroad: living in six different states two foreign countries. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She laughed and smiled easily. She loved children and she taught her own a lot about how to behave towards others. She often reminded them that they were each other’s best friends. A favorite saying of hers was: “Be loving and kind.” Mary liked to bake in the Danish tradition. Her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, buns, and Christmas cookies were a delight. She made sure every one of her children had a special birthday celebration on their birthday. She said: “I’d rather receive a card on my birthday than a Cadillac late.”