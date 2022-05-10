Mary Jane (Avila) Simonsen

Mary Jane (nee: Avila) Simonsen, age 72, passed away with loving family at her side on May 3, 2022.

A full obituary can be found by visiting: www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz Street, Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185 will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Visitation in church from 12-1:00 PM. Burial in Rochester Cemetery to follow Mass.

In lieu of Flowers memorials are suggested to: NAMI of Southeast Wisconsin to benefit Mental health Awareness. Donations can be made online at: https://namisoutheastwi.org/get-involved/donate/ or a check or cash can be brought to Church and deposited in the collection basket. Thank You.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233