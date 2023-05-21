Jan. 24, 1938 — May 14, 2023

Racine—Mary Jane A. Madisen (nee: Deutsch), age 85, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday May 14, 2023 after a prolonged series of illnesses.

Jane, as she preferred to be called, was born to Matt and Anna (nee: Garrits) Deutsch on January 24, 1938 in Stanley, Wisconsin.

After graduating from high school, she moved to Racine. There she met the love of her life George Clayton Madisen and they were married.

She led an active life bowling nearly nine months of every year, golfing in summer leagues, and doing most of her own home maintenance. Jane loved sports never missing a Packer game, always watching the Bucks, Brewers, and many golf matches on TV and in person. She was a long time member of St. Edward’s Church volunteering to fulfill many tasks there. Jane also volunteered in the City of Racine as a poll worker for many years. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Her closest friends tagged her the nickname “Miss Congeniality.” Those who knew her also knew of her love to visit on the front porch of her home; she referred to even a short visit as a “porch party” and there many laughs were had!

Jane is survived by four children: James (Kelly) Madisen, Jay (Mary Kay) Madisen, Don Madisen, and Tom (Sandi) Madisen; grandchildren: David (Ellyn), Brandon, Joshua, Kirsten, Alex (Laura), Andy (Katie), Neil (Jenna), Eric (Nikki), Jennifer (Paul) Heritsch, Joshua, Joseph; twenty one great-grandchildren; one sister, Eileen Juno; nieces and nephews, and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clay; her brothers: Raymond and Ronald Deutsch; sisters: Margaret Ebben, Jeanette Fitzsimmons, Rose Ann Polnasek and grandson, Matthew Madisen.

Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., Racine, WI, 53405.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406. Please direct all memorials to St. Edward Church or the American Diabetes Association.

Many thanks to the doctors and staff of Ascension and Compassus Hospice!

