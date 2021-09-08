Mary J. Wagner (nee: Steckler)

December 27, 1931—August 21, 2021

Mary was born to Alvin and Selma Steckler on December 27, 1931 and welcomed into God’s eternal Kingdom on August 21, 2021. She was a beloved and devoted wife to the late Donald M. Wagner for 57 years.

Wonderful and caring mother to Judy Wallendal, Mark (Lois), Patti (Rick) Wojciechowski, Bob (Karen), Donna (Don) Barker, Donny (Pam), Carol (Kevin) Cesarz, Mike (Sandy) and Debbie (Don) Enderby, as well as the late Susan (Gene) Devore and Beverly (Bob) Zalar. Loving grandma to 26 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Further survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly (Richard) Jarvis, and brother-in-law, Gilbert (Sally) Wagner, along with nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Selma; brother, Robert (Carolyn) Steckler, and sister, Carolyn (Phil) Reitz.

Mom provided a loving and fun-filled home to all eleven of us. Our home was filled with music, laughter, dancing, and many, many friends. Her delicious daily home-cooked meals and desserts ensured that we were always home for dinner! Her cherished recipes will continue to be prepared, creating loving memories of Mom. Her life was devoted to God, family, friends, walking, laundry, cooking, cleaning, and worrying!!