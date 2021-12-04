Mary J. Putnam

September 11, 1929—November 30, 2021

RACINE—Mary Joan (nee: Christman) Putnam, 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Monica’s Senior Living Center.

She was born on September 11, 1929, to Lester and Mildred (nee Nelson) Christman in Milwaukee, WI.

Mary was united in marriage to Russell Dean Putnam on November 20, 1947, in Idaho.

She was retired from Racine Unified as a teachers aid at Caddy Vista after many years of service.

Mary was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed camping, fishing, and swimming at the cabin “Up North”.

She is survived by her sons: Thomas (Sandy) Putnam of Racine, Glenn (Christine) Putnam of Franklin; son-in-law, Larry Abernathy of Caledonia; grandchildren: Jane (Tommy) Marcowka, Eric (Maggie) Putnam, Kerry (Kevin) Ponath, Amanda (Jayson) Scoon, Jesse (Katie) Putnam, Marta (Tony) Francher, John (Stephanie) Putnam, Ana (Pedro) Longoria, Mary (Eddie) Sparks; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lester, and Mildred; daughter and son-in-law, Beth (Santiago) Yllas; daughter, Lori Abernathy and son, Christopher Putnam.

Memorial services for Mary will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating.

