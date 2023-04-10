April 5, 1928—March 25, 2023

Mary passed peacefully at the Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello, Idaho. She was 94 years old.

Mary was born April 5, 1928 in Burlington, Wisconsin to Hugo and Esther (Watson) Kramer. She married Kenneth Ludwig September 27, 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Joyce Spillane; her grandchildren: Kerri Spillane, Albert Spillane, and Jennifer Zentner; eight great-grandchildren: Amanda and Nick Coburn, Tyler and Tabi McMillan, Erin and Gary Spillane, Keather Lopez, and Jacob Lacy; and eight great-great-grandchildren: Seth, Brooke, Seamus, and Bryony Coburn, Liam and Maeve Lopez, Matiyus and Myiah Lacy, and brother, David Kramer.

Memorial Service will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial in Union Grove, Wisconsin to be announced at a later date.