Mary was born on May 17, 1944, to Richard and Janette (nee; Hegman) Nelson. She graduated from Park High School in 1962. She married Ronald J. Guarascio on August 14, 1983. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2023. She worked for JI Case, Motor Credit and retired from Moxness. Mary enjoyed going out to dinner with her dear friends Karen and Dave, doing crosswords, playing the lottery, and watching the Brewers and Packers. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.