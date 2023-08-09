May 17, 1944—July 21, 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT—Mary J. Guarascio (nee: Nelson), 79, passed away at Aurora Medical Center- Mount Pleasant on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Mary was born on May 17, 1944, to Richard and Janette (nee; Hegman) Nelson. She graduated from Park High School in 1962. She married Ronald J. Guarascio on August 14, 1983. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2023. She worked for JI Case, Motor Credit and retired from Moxness. Mary enjoyed going out to dinner with her dear friends Karen and Dave, doing crosswords, playing the lottery, and watching the Brewers and Packers. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her stepchildren: Ronald, Jr. (Tiffany) Guarascio and Deanna (Tim) Guarascio; grandchildren: Jenni, Kara and Tia Guarascio; great-grandchildren: Athena, Apollo, Atlas, Aries and Estelle and siblings: JoAnn Amerson, Sue Nelson, and Richard Nelson. She is further survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Eugene Nelson and sister, Elaine Nelson.
A private family service for Mary will be held.
