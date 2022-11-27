Oct. 5, 1935 - Nov. 20, 2022

BURLINGTON — Mary J. Divan, 87, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on October 5, 1935, she was the daughter of Frank and Marie (nee: Cocoran) Robers. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington. On July 10, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Divan.

Mary worked at Elsie's as a salesclerk and later in life doing home health care and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She enjoyed crafting and gardening.

Mary is survived by her husband; children: James Divan, Timothy Divan and Daniel Divan; and grandchildren: Kris Schultz and Dana Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Leroy Robers, George Robers and Bernard Robers; and daughter, Sheila Schultz.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rochester Fire Dept., City of Burlington Fire and Rescue or Town of Burlington Fire Dept.

A memorial mass will take place Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 6:00 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Burlington with Father Rodriguez Officiating.

