February 20, 1924 – December 16, 2020
Mary I. Demet, age 96, of Racine passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was born on February 20, 1924 in Racine, the daughter of the late Mark and Helen (nee: Wald) Vidakovic, grew up in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Mary joined the Women’s Army Corps during WWII and proudly served her country for twenty-one months. After the war, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for two years, then married Homer Demet on June 7, 1949. Homer and Mary resided in Racine and raised five children. Homer preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2004.
After Mary raised her family, whom she deeply cherished, she ventured back into the work world and was happy to work for Twin Disc Corp. in Racine for over twenty years, most of those years serving as personal secretary to Mike Batten, then president. She formed special friendships with her female colleagues who became her lifelong friends, along with her lifelong friend of seventy-two years, Violet Pedersen.
Mary had always dreamed of being a missionary educator, so when the opportunity arose in the 90s, she tutored two refugee children from Croatia. This experience profoundly impacted her and demonstrated her deep love for those in her community.
Mary was a longtime, faithful member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, serving as a eucharistic minister for decades and participating in all types of fundraisers.
Survivors include her beloved children, Mark (Kathy) Demet, Jeffrey (Marcy) Demet, Mary Kay (Rev. Richard III) Richardson, Greg (Dawn) Demet, and Paul (Lisa) Demet; her grandchildren, Jackson, Logan, Andrea, Dana, Tony, Dave, Leah, Christopher, Stephen, Colby, Jason, Jon, Joel, Tara, Elisa, Steven, Paul, Randi; and thirteen great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her two sisters, Elinore Covelli, Helen Shaw, and several beloved in-laws and friends.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. To view Mary’s service via live stream please visit our website and click the link provided in her obituary. Interment with military honors will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A special note of thanks to Hospice Alliance for their special, loving end-of-life care that was so warmly extended to Mary, special thanks to Jackie and Julie. Donations to Hospice Alliance in honor of Mary are greatly appreciated.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.