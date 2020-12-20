February 20, 1924 – December 16, 2020

Mary I. Demet, age 96, of Racine passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

She was born on February 20, 1924 in Racine, the daughter of the late Mark and Helen (nee: Wald) Vidakovic, grew up in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Mary joined the Women’s Army Corps during WWII and proudly served her country for twenty-one months. After the war, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for two years, then married Homer Demet on June 7, 1949. Homer and Mary resided in Racine and raised five children. Homer preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2004.

After Mary raised her family, whom she deeply cherished, she ventured back into the work world and was happy to work for Twin Disc Corp. in Racine for over twenty years, most of those years serving as personal secretary to Mike Batten, then president. She formed special friendships with her female colleagues who became her lifelong friends, along with her lifelong friend of seventy-two years, Violet Pedersen.

Mary had always dreamed of being a missionary educator, so when the opportunity arose in the 90s, she tutored two refugee children from Croatia. This experience profoundly impacted her and demonstrated her deep love for those in her community.