May 17, 1945—July 7, 2020

Mary H. Spaeth, 75, of Franksville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Born in West Bend, WI on May 17, 1945, she was the daughter of James and Elizabeth (nee Wilcox) Ziegert. Her early life was spent in West Bend, where she graduated from West Bend High School in 1963. On October 24, 1964 she was united in marriage to Daniel O. Spaeth at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend. Following marriage they made their home in West Bend and raised their family before moving to Franksville in 1984.

Mary was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, playing dice and cards, especially Sheepshead. She was an avid reader, but her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Danny; children, Laurie (Dan) Burns, Teri (Kelly) Gile, Kristen (Christopher) Nelson, Tracy Czernicki, and Rachel (Jamie) Gresk; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and brother James Ziegert. She is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Janel; sisters Ann and Ellen Ziegert; and son-in-law Mike Czernicki.