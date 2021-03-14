January 13, 1938 – March 7, 2021 RACINE – Mary Gaal, age 83, passed away at Parkview Gardens Senior Living on March 7, 2021.
Mary was born in Racine, Wisconsin. She graduated from Park High School and Mount St. Mary’s University, Milwaukee with a BSN and retired as an RN from Hospice Alliance of Kenosha, WI. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she attended Lockwood Park Congregation of Racine, WI.
Surviving are children and step-children: Catherine Andersen (Bill), Gordon Fritch (Heidi), Lisa Ward (Eddie) and David Pryse (Shannon), Barb Harkins (Clark), Karen Ragio (Alan), John Gaal (Darla), Janella Blohm (Howie), Denise Goodman (Jerry), Colleen Clark (Guy), and grandson, Lucas Friedenreich. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gaal; her parents, Delbert Murray and Dorothy Guy; brother, Richard Guy; sister, Vivian Gahagan; and son, Mark Fritch.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Parkview Gardens-Assisted Living Home for their kindness and special care; Mike Haubrich and staff for their continued guidance over the years; All of the Aurora Hospice staff that demonstrated exceptional care; and Melissa Hernandez for her loving hands at the end of our mother’s life and her extra care for mom’s kitties. A special thank you to Paulette Nelson for her endless, devoted care of our mother. Also, the Lake Geneva congregation for their loving assistance of both our mother and John. Gordy and Cathy want to give a special heartfelt thanks to Eddie and Lisa for their tireless, loving care for our mother during these last few difficult years. You were truly “boots on the ground” not only for mom, but for us too, we love you.
The funeral will be held via Zoom on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 CST with Rob Marlette officiating. For Zoom information, please leave a message at 1-865-457-6454. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Jehovah’s Witnesses World Wide Work at https:/donate.jw.org.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
